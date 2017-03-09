Former first lady Michelle Obama surprises students for Women's Day

WASHINGTON --Former first lady Michelle Obama surprised a group of ecstatic students at a Washington school Wednesday in honor of International Women's Day.
Obama posted about her visit to Cardozo Education Campus, a combined middle and high school, on Snapchat.
The former first lady said she was surprising a group of girls to talk about "the importance of education in their lives and mine."
So impressed by the extraordinary girls I met at @CardozoEC who represent the beauty and diversity of this country. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/aGrmRuKsbR— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 8, 2017
The students were shocked and delighted by Obama's visit. She posed for photos with the girls, and participated in a round-table discussion about education.
Obama tweeted after the visit that she was "so impressed by the extraordinary girls" who "represent the beauty and diversity of this country."