CHICAGO PROUD

Formerly homeless veteran gives back at Hines VA pantry

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sunday is the kick-off of National Volunteer Week and all week long you are encouraged to get out into your community and get involved. (WLS)

By
HINES, Ill. (WLS) --
Sunday is the kick-off of National Volunteer Week and all week long you are encouraged to get out into your community and get involved.

We caught up with one local veteran that already spends much of his time volunteering and he is making us Chicago Proud.

Bob McMahon is counting his blessings because after serving our country he fell on hard times.

"I was actually a homeless veteran. I spent three and a half years living in a tent on the Chicago River and from there I found out that they have a program here at the Hines Hospital. First thing when I got here they asked me what they can do for me. I was quiet astonished by that question what they can do for me instead of the other way around," McMahon said.

McMahon was diagnosed with COPD which keeps him from working full time. He was one of thousands of veterans in our area in need.

"The need among veterans remains really high. In Cook County 14,000 veterans live are at or below the poverty level. You talk to people like Bob that struggle with the issue. There are so many people in our community that deal with the issues he's struggled with every single day. Now what they call on disability and on a fixed income. On a fixed income the food pantry here is a Godsend for people like myself and other veterans who are finding it hard just to be able to purchase groceries every month," said Paul Morello, senior manager of public relations for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Despite his own circumstances, Bob has been volunteering in the pantry at the Hines VA each and every week for the past two and half years.

"Keeping a smile on my face is just as important as putting a smile on somebody else's face...so anything that we can do to help ourselves we do and anything that I can do to help them I'm more than happy to do," McMahon said.

If you want to want to volunteer your time with the Veterans Programs at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, visit www.chicagosfoodbank.org/veterans-programs.
Related Topics:
societyvolunteerismcommunitychicago proudhomelessveteransHines
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHICAGO PROUD
Set your summer plans with the Chicago Park District
33rd Chicago Latino Film Festival
Rochelle man walks 7 months after crash left him paralyzed
Chicago Red Stars' home opener linked to Autism Awareness Day
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
Dad pretends to pee himself to make daughter feel better
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran, 56, found dead in southern Indiana
Survivor shares story in one woman show
West Town church celebrates 150 years
More Society
Top Stories
Wheaton College mourns freshman killed during track event
5 dead, 27 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran, 56, found dead in southern Indiana
Obama in Chicago for first major public appearance since presidency
Man put bag over girl's head in attempted kidnapping, police say
April the Giraffe becomes a cash cow for tiny zoo
Chicago woman gets impounded car back 5 years later
Show More
Trump heads into tough week with budget, health care battles
Organ donors, recipients share stories for National Donate Life Month
Bill O'Reilly to return with new podcast episode Monday
North Korea detains US citizen, the 3rd American being held there
Police: 3 children among 5 dead in Queens house fire
More News
Top Video
Obama in Chicago for first major public appearance since presidency
Trump heads into tough week with budget, health care battles
Organ donors, recipients share stories for National Donate Life Month
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video