Fourth of July by the numbers

Here's how we celebrate the Fourth of July. (Shutterstock)

On July 4 the country will celebrate the independence of the United States of America with fireworks, parades, picnics and barbecues. Here's are different statistics from WalletHub.com that show how American's will celebrate the Fourth of July:

1870 - The year congress made Independence Day (July 4) a federal holiday

27 - Number of different flags there have been in U.S. History. Only the number of stars have changed throughout history.

72 - Record number of hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes by Joey Chestnut at the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

150 million - Number of hot dogs consumed on 4th of July weekend

More than $1 billion - Estimated amount spent on beer for 4th of July in 2017

16,000 - Number of fireworks displays held each year

More than $825 million - Amount spent on Fourth of July fireworks

46.9 million - Number of people expected to travel more than 50 miles from home on Fourth of July weekend
