SOCIETY

Chicago man exonerated of charges celebrates Thanksgiving with family after 20 years in jail

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago man celebrated Thanksgiving as a free man Thursday after spending 20 years in jail for a crime he didn't commit. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago man celebrated Thanksgiving as a free man Thursday after spending 20 years in jail for a crime he didn't commit.

Derrell Fulton was freed from prison on Monday after DNA evidence proved he didn't commit the murder he spent two decades in prison for.

Fulton and Nevest Coleman were sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 murder of Antwinica Bridgeman. Coleman was released from Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg. Fulton was released from Menard Correctional Center in downstate Menard.

Fulton enjoyed a home cooked meal and caught up with relatives he hadn't seen for all those years. Fulton said that while he was in prison, he missed his children growing up and the birth of a grandchild.

But on Thursday, Fulton said he was grateful.

"I'm looking forward to the future, things like that, because I believe that's what Thanksgiving is pretty much based on, family, togetherness, and being thankful for life," Fulton said.

Fulton's daughter was a baby when he went to prison. She had no memories of him, but she said she was thankful that she can finally get to know him.

"I'm thankful that my daddy is home and I can make a bond with him that I never had," said Jaszulyn Fulton. "I'm just happy."

Coleman was also freed Monday after serving two decades in prison for the same murder.

Both men said confessions were beaten out of them.

Prosecutors are waiting for a last round of DNA testing before the state can dismiss all charges against both men.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societythanksgivingjailprisonChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2 Chicago men freed from prison, exonerated on rape, murder charges
State's Attorney Kim Foxx OKs release of 2 men in disputed murder case
DNA evidence may exonerate 2 Chicago men in prison for 23 years
SOCIETY
Chicago area celebrates Thanksgiving with parade, shopping and serving meals
$175K payback after homeless man uses last $20 to help stranger
13 ways to explain why 'The Elf on the Shelf' didn't move
AP: Suit over 'Gronking to Remember' cover tossed
More Society
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help Minnesota woman robbed while visiting relatives
Suspect in DPS trooper's death captured in Waller County
Teacher suspected of narcotics possession at school, escorted from school by police
Man charged with stabbing father to death in Austin
1 dead, 8 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings
Rev. Jesse Jackson talks about Parkinson's diagnosis at Thanksgiving event
1,800 gallons of vodka stolen from LA distillery
SUV stolen in Dolton crashes into auto shop in Calumet City
Show More
Person shot, critically wounded by security guard in Bronzeville
Flynn legal team no longer discussing special counsel Russia probe with Trump lawyers
J. Crew will close dozens of stores by the end of January
Thief steals vehicle, drops off 7-year-old in backseat in Back of the Yards
More News
Top Video
Good Samaritans help Minnesota woman robbed while visiting relatives
Chicago area celebrates Thanksgiving with parade, shopping and serving meals
Teacher suspected of narcotics possession at school, escorted from school by police
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video