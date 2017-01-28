SOCIETY

Friendship forms when ailing 89-year-old moves in with young neighbor in Calif.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Norma and Chris are unlikely roommates in West Hollywood. They also happen to be best friends. (@chrissalvatore/Instagram)

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --
Norma Pattavina and Chris Salvatore are unlikely roommates who share a West Hollywood, Calif. apartment. She's 89 and he's 31. They're also best friends.

"I never thought I'd have an 89-year-old best friend, but it happened," Salvatore said.

"I don't know what to say except it's the best friendship I've ever had," Pattavina said.

Their friendship began five years ago when Salvatore moved in next door and waved hello as he passed Pattavina's apartment window.

"I say hi to everyone, but Chris was the cutest," Pattavina joked.

"One day I came in the apartment and she offered me a glass of champagne and we've been best friends ever since," Salvatore explained.

Over the years their friendship grew. Their outings have been documented on social media with the hashtag #MyNeighborNorma.

"We have pizza night every Friday night, so I would always hashtag #MyNeighborNorma and it just stuck with people," Salvatore said.

Pattavina has recently been battling cancer, and after three months in the hospital she was released to go home, but under one condition: she needed 24-hour care.

With no family in California and GoFundMe.com donations running low, Salvatore offered to have her move in with him.

"I like to thing I would've done the same thing for him. I probably would've, but I'm not positive," Pattavina said.

Now both of their worlds have been turned upside down, but they seem to be loving every minute of their time together.

"The best part about last year was when we got the opportunity to go vote together and we both wore nasty women T-shirts. It was funny," Salvatore said with a laugh.

They both hope their story will inspire others to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Related Topics:
societyneighborcancerfeel goodsocial mediaactorCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Hairstylist passionate about giving people with hair loss hope
Heart and Soul January 28, 2017
Child's birth from stolen sperm sets off tangled legal battle
Chinese Lunar New Year feast begins with drums, dumplings
More Society
Top Stories
Off-duty deputy, 2 others shot in Gold Coast
Boy, 3, suffers graze wound in Chicago Lawn shooting
Man found shot to death shot in parking lot of Naperville middle school
CPD officer gets 5-day suspension for tossing coffee at biker
Officials: Man found dead in attic of burning NW Side apartment
Jackson: Trump should come 'with a plan' to Chicago
CPD supt. on waiting list for kidney transplant
Show More
Police Hunt for Suspect Who Kidnapped Georgetown Student
Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus at Australian Open
Find new tech at the Ideal Home Show Chicago
Weekend Watch: Trump's threat to cut funds for sanctuary cities
Eat up during Chicago Restaurant Week
More News
Top Video
Off-duty Cook Co. deputy, 2 others shot in Golf Coast
Find new tech at the Ideal Home Show Chicago
Weekend Watch: Trump's threat to cut funds for sanctuary cities
Eat up during Chicago Restaurant Week
More Video