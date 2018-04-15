  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
George and Barbara Bush: A love story

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

They are the longest-married couple in presidential history and if you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

The couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in January. After a long-distance courtship, the two wed on Jan. 6, 1945. The lovebirds met at a dance in 1941 when George H.W. Bush was 16 years old and Barbara was home from boarding school during a holiday break. They were engaged right before he was shipped overseas as a naval pilot during World War II and married in Rye, N.Y.

They have six children, including former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

