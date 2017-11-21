SOCIETY

GIFT OF LIFE: Radio DJ giving away fertility treatment for the holidays

Radio DJ offering free IVF for couple

FORT MYERS, Florida --
Did you ever think you would have a chance to win a baby?

Well, the chance is yours.

A radio station in Florida is making a lucky couple's dream come true by giving away a chance for them to get pregnant.

Radio station B103.9's latest giveaway is all about giving the gift of life just in time for the holiday season.

"Every woman wants to have a baby," said an emotional Natasha Brewster of Fort Myers.

Brewster often has a tough time accepting reality.

"When you reach a certain age, it gets harder and harder. I don't want anything to be more complicated," Brewster added.

Natasha and her husband Frederick have been trying to have a baby for more than five years.

"I have POSD, which is when a woman's cycle is way off, so I don't menstruate like normal women every 28 days," Brewster described.

But now, with the help of radio station B103.9, there's a light at the end of the tunnel for a lucky couple like Natasha and Frederick.

"We have decided to give away a free IVF cycle in hopes of making somebody a new mom and dad for the holiday season," said Big Mama, morning show host of B103.9.

Big Mama came up with the idea after doing IVF while his wife struggled to get pregnant.

"You do the egg retrieval and the transfer and you're like 'ugh I hope this works,'" Big Mama said.

Now, they're expecting their bundle of joy this July.

"The gift of IVF is an amazing giveaway, the biggest we've ever done, and the one that brings me the most joy," Big Mama said.

Couples like the Brewsters are ready and waiting to receive that same joy.

"It would just be overwhelming through the roof. Dreams come true to win it. Right now, I have a pregnancy test. I buy one every month," Brewster said.

If you or someone you know want to enter the contest, all you have to do is submit a video.

You have until Wednesday at midnight to enter.

Ten finalists will be announced Dec. 4.

