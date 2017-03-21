SOCIETY

GiGi's Playhouse launching Down syndrome awareness campaign

EMBED </>More News Videos

GiGi's Playhouse is launching new social media awareness campaign to increase acceptance and appreciation for individuals with Down syndrome. (WLS)

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) --
An effort to increase acceptance and appreciation for people with Down syndrome kicked off Tuesday with a party.

GiGi's Playhouse in Hoffman Estates is launching a social media campaign. The goal is to share a picture of someone with Down syndrome each day for 321 days to increase acceptance and appreciation of individuals with Down syndrome.

Tuesday is World Down Syndrome Day.

More than 450,000 individuals with Down syndrome live in the U.S. GiGi's Playhouse offers 50,000 free program sessions across its network per year.
Related Topics:
societydown syndromeHoffman Estates
