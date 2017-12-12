SOCIETY

Girl, 9, credited with saving siblings, mom in Robbins fire

Charmin BoClaire, 9, will be honored as a hero in March after saving her mom and siblings during a fire at their Robbins home. (WLS)

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) --
A 9-year-old girl will be honored for her heroic efforts to lead her family out of their burning Robbins home in October.

Charmin BoClaire is credited with saving her siblings -- a 4-year-old sister and 10-month-old brother who has Down syndrome and a heart condition - before going back to get her mom.

"When charmin said 'I'm not leaving you,' and she was crying and pulling her, I think that gave her the extra inner strength to get up and get out," said Charmin's grandmother Charmin Jackson.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office will honor her as a hero at a March ceremony.

The family lost everything in the fire and mom is still hospitalized with third-degree burns.

"It was devastating. ... A lot of damage. Nothing salvageable inside the house," said Kevin McAuliffe, the Crestwood fire marshal.

Charmin learned what to do in school, and did it before firefighters from Robbins and Crestwood arrived.

A week before the fire, Charmin, who attends school in Crestwood, was among hundreds of students who attended fire safety training at Nathan Hale Primary School.

Charmin's grandmother is caring for the children as Charmin's mom will be hospitalized for months to recover.

Jackson, a retired public aid case worker, said she has helped many families over the years and never thought her family would be in need of this kind of help.

"My life now is to rebuild their lives. That's my job right now," she said.

Click here to contribute to a GoFundMe to support the family
