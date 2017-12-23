ALDINE, Texas --A Texas state representative is asking for the public's help after receiving a heartbreaking letter to Santa from a little girl.
In the letter, 8-year-old Betzabe Gomez asked Santa to help her dad get better and to fix her damaged home.
"During the hurricane, it started raining so hard and that's when the roof fell down and I didn't want to get bullied or anything so I didn't tell anybody," Betzabe said in tears.
A hole in their roof has been there since Hurricane Harvey. The family can't afford to fix the problem and water has caused mold to build inside. Betzabe's father is currently on dialysis.
"Sometimes when he gets home from dialysis, he feels really tired," she said.
Representative Armando Walle visited Gomez and her family, but said there is still a lot of work to be done.
The family says they were denied assistance from FEMA and SBA for help.
"I think it's a travesty they were denied, we're helping them appeal with Congressman Green's office," Walle said. " I read the letter and it indicated there weren't enough damages and threat to the health and safety of these folks. Mold to me is a threat to health and safety of a family."
An anonymous donor has helped pay for the family's back taxes.
Anyone that wants to help the family, can donate to the family's YouCaring page.
A birthday party for Betzabe is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at 4700 Aldine Mail Route.