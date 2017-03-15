SOCIETY

HOUSTON --
A lot of kids at Texas Children's Hospital got some very special birthday gifts. But it wasn't 'their' birthday. It was Makayla Buckingham's.

Makayla's only birthday wish was to make kids with cancer happy.

For the second year in a row, Makayla decided to donate all of her birthday presents.

Makayla asked her classmates to help her with a toy drive, and she was able to collect dozens of goodies.

The 6-year-old is battling cancer too, just like the kids at Texas Children's Hospital.

"Makayla can relate to them better than anybody. She knows how uncomfortable it is to be sick, to be poked, to be sitting in a hospital room when you just want to be outside playing. That's why it's a big deal for Makayla to give them that little bit of joy, even if it's for a few moments," said her mother Gretchen Buckingham.

Makayla was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia back in 2015 and still goes in for monthly treatment.

