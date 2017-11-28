SOCIETY

Giving Tuesday: Join ABC7's 'Stuff the Truck' toy drive at local IHOP restaurants

ABC7's mission Tuesday morning will be to stuff a truck full of donated toys.

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
The annual ABC 7 holiday toy drive is underway.

You can make a less fortunate child's wish come true by visiting a participating IHOP restaurants before Dec. 17 to donate new, unwrapped toys.

ABC7's mission Tuesday is to stuff a truck full of toys. Tracy Butler made live appearances at an IHOP as Marines collected donations.



U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots goal is "to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens."

The following is a suggested list of toys for donation:

Wish List For Children Infant - Age 13:
Books
Puzzles
Arts & Crafts
Musical Toys
Stuffed Animals
Cars & Trucks
Board Games
Action Figures
Blocks and Legos
Electronics
Infant Toys
Dolls

Participating IHOP locations include:

ADDISON, IL - 1671 W Lake St

AURORA, IL - 583 S. Route 59
NORTH AURORA, IL - 2455 Augusta Way

BOLINGBROOK, IL - 730 N. Janes Ave.
BOURBONNAIS, IL - 1347 Kinneman Drive
BRIDGEVIEW,IL - 7240 W 79th Street
BUFFALO GROVE, IL - 51 McHenry Road
CHICAGO, IL - N. Halsted & Broadway
CHICAGO, IL - Cicero Ave., north of Irving Park Rd.
CHICAGO, IL - Diversey Ave., at California
CHICAGO, IL - N. Lincoln Ave., south of Peterson
CHICAGO, IL - On South Cicero, Ford City Mall
CICERO, IL - Target Plaza - Corner of 31st and Cicero Ave.
CRESTWOOD, IL - Cal Sag Rd. and Cicero Ave.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL - 6606 Northwest Hwy.
DEKALB, IL - 131 N. Annie Glidden Rd.
ELGIN, IL - Lake St. and Randall Rd.
EVANSTON, IL - Asbury, Howard & N. Western Ave.
GLENVIEW, IL - Willow Road, in front of Kohl's
HAMMOND, IN - 938 Indianapolis Ave.
HILLSIDE, IL - 100 S. Mannheim Road
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, IL - Barrington Rd., at I-90

JOLIET, IL - Larkin Ave., just south of Theodore

KENOSHA, WI - 7200 75th Street
LANSING, IL - 2430 173rd Street
MATTESON, IL - 20900 Cicero Ave
McHENRY, IL - Rt. 1-20, just west of IL Rt. 31
MELROSE PARK, IL - 1040 W. North Ave. RE-OPENING SOON
MERRILLVILLE, IN - E. 79th St., just off Rt. 30 (Costco Plaza)
MICHIGAN CITY, IN - 5225 Franklin St.
MORRIS, IL - I-80 and Rt. 47
NEW LENOX, IL - 411 E. Lincoln Hwy.
NORRIDGE, IL - 7056 West Forest Preserve Dr.
ORLAND PARK IL - La Grange Rd., across from Orland Sq. Mall
OSWEGO, IL - 2850 US Hwy. 34, in front of Home Depot
PERU, IL - 4383 Venture Dr., across from Target
ROSEMONT, IL - 7120 N. Mannheim Rd.
SCHAUMBURG, IL - 1700 E. Higgins Rd.
SKOKIE, IL - Skokie Blvd., south of Golf Rd.
ST. CHARLES, IL - 125 Smith Rd., Corner of Smith Rd. and North Ave.
VERNON HILLS, IL - Milwaukee Ave and Town Line Rd.
WAUKEGAN, IL - 2662 Belvidere Rd.
