The annual ABC 7 holiday toy drive is underway.You can make a less fortunate child's wish come true by visiting a participating IHOP restaurants before Dec. 17 to donate new, unwrapped toys.ABC7's mission Tuesday is to stuff a truck full of toys. Tracy Butler made live appearances at an IHOP as Marines collected donations.U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots goal is "to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens."The following is a suggested list of toys for donation:Wish List For Children Infant - Age 13:BooksPuzzlesArts & CraftsMusical ToysStuffed AnimalsCars & TrucksBoard GamesAction FiguresBlocks and LegosElectronicsInfant ToysDollsParticipating IHOP locations include:ADDISON, IL - 1671 W Lake StAURORA, IL - 583 S. Route 59NORTH AURORA, IL - 2455 Augusta WayBOLINGBROOK, IL - 730 N. Janes Ave.BOURBONNAIS, IL - 1347 Kinneman DriveBRIDGEVIEW,IL - 7240 W 79th StreetBUFFALO GROVE, IL - 51 McHenry RoadCHICAGO, IL - N. Halsted & BroadwayCHICAGO, IL - Cicero Ave., north of Irving Park Rd.CHICAGO, IL - Diversey Ave., at CaliforniaCHICAGO, IL - N. Lincoln Ave., south of PetersonCHICAGO, IL - On South Cicero, Ford City MallCICERO, IL - Target Plaza - Corner of 31st and Cicero Ave.CRESTWOOD, IL - Cal Sag Rd. and Cicero Ave.CRYSTAL LAKE, IL - 6606 Northwest Hwy.DEKALB, IL - 131 N. Annie Glidden Rd.ELGIN, IL - Lake St. and Randall Rd.EVANSTON, IL - Asbury, Howard & N. Western Ave.GLENVIEW, IL - Willow Road, in front of Kohl'sHAMMOND, IN - 938 Indianapolis Ave.HILLSIDE, IL - 100 S. Mannheim RoadHOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, IL - Barrington Rd., at I-90JOLIET, IL - Larkin Ave., just south of TheodoreKENOSHA, WI - 7200 75th StreetLANSING, IL - 2430 173rd StreetMATTESON, IL - 20900 Cicero AveMcHENRY, IL - Rt. 1-20, just west of IL Rt. 31MELROSE PARK, IL - 1040 W. North Ave. RE-OPENING SOONMERRILLVILLE, IN - E. 79th St., just off Rt. 30 (Costco Plaza)MICHIGAN CITY, IN - 5225 Franklin St.MORRIS, IL - I-80 and Rt. 47NEW LENOX, IL - 411 E. Lincoln Hwy.NORRIDGE, IL - 7056 West Forest Preserve Dr.ORLAND PARK IL - La Grange Rd., across from Orland Sq. MallOSWEGO, IL - 2850 US Hwy. 34, in front of Home DepotPERU, IL - 4383 Venture Dr., across from TargetROSEMONT, IL - 7120 N. Mannheim Rd.SCHAUMBURG, IL - 1700 E. Higgins Rd.SKOKIE, IL - Skokie Blvd., south of Golf Rd.ST. CHARLES, IL - 125 Smith Rd., Corner of Smith Rd. and North Ave.VERNON HILLS, IL - Milwaukee Ave and Town Line Rd.WAUKEGAN, IL - 2662 Belvidere Rd.