Glass Slipper Project provides dresses, shoes and more to girls for prom

Attending the prom is a dream for many high school students, but the expense can often turn it into a nightmare and some girls can?t even go at all. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Attending the prom is a dream for many high school students, but the expense can often turn it into a nightmare and some girls can't even go at all. That's where the Glass Slipper Project comes in.

The project provides free dresses, shoes, purses, makeup and even free "personal shopping" assistance to girls in need.

Liz Kores, a board member of the Glass Slipper Project, joins ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss the project and some upcoming events.

UPCOMING GLASS SLIPPER PROJECT EVENTS

Saturday, April 22
Price School
4351 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. or until 700 girls have been served, whichever comes first

Saturday, April 29
Price School

4351 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. or until 700 girls have been served, whichever comes first

HOW IT WORKS
Dresses, jewelry and accessories are distributed at "boutiques" each prom season where each student receives individual assistance from a "personal shopper." The bouquets are open to high school juniors and seniors in Chicagoland.

Students do not have to register, but must provide a valid student ID or other proof of enrollment.

Students may be accompanied by one parent, guardian or chaperone.

TO DONATE TO GLASS SLIPPER PROJECT

Donate in person at either boutique event on April 22 or 29.

Donate all year long at any of the following businesses:
- Any Zengler's Cleaners location
- Smitten Boutique
- Any USAgain collection bin
- Or via mail in a package marked "PROM" to USAgain, 1555 W Hawthorne Lane 4W, West Chicago, IL 60185

The items needed most are: Black mascara, black eyeliner, lip gloss, foundation for darker complexions, plus-size dresses, prom-appropriate shoes, purses and jewelry.
