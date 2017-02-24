SOCIETY

February is Heart Health Month and all month long the American Heart Association has been encouraging folks to "Go Red." (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds gathered at the Go Red for Women luncheon at noon on Friday at the Palmer House Hilton in the Loop to celebrate heart health and raise awareness.

The luncheon and silent auction was hosted by ABC 7's Rob Elgas and Judy Hsu.

The event raises awareness for not only cardiovascular disease, but also for stroke.

Rob Elgas spoke with Rachel Castro, who had a stroke when she was just 17 years old. Castro is now 20 years old and studying neuroscience.
