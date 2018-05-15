Great internet debate: Do you hear "Yanny" or "Laurel"?

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Yanny vs. Laurel is starting some real fights — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 15, 2018

It’s 100% yanny how could it possibly be laurel — ‎emily ✨ (@blueftaddy) May 15, 2018

deffs Laurel guys — steph (@st3phbuchanan) May 15, 2018

I heard both, the higher voice says yanny while the lower voice underneath says laurel — parallel parking fan page (@caitlinn__starr) May 15, 2018

A new debate has split the internet, and this time it has to do with a simple audio clip.YouTuber Cloe Couture tweeted out a video clip asking "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel."Twitter users seem split in their responses with many questioning how anyone could hear the opposite word.What do you hear? Yanny or Laurel?