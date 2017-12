The second annual Greektown Christmas ceremony was held Saturday night.Christmas carols were sung and a 12-foot Christmas tree was lit.The event also featured the Greektown Karavaki display, which pays tribute to the long-standing and popular Christmas tradition in Greece of decorating small boats with paint and twinkling lights. Each of the 20 small boats will be pained and decorated by local Chicago artists and then placed in local businesses throughout the neighborhood.