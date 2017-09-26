Groom rescues boy from water during wedding photo session

A Canadian couple's wedding photo session turned into a rescue mission.Clayton and Brittany Cook tied the knot in Ontario on Friday.They were posing for pictures in a park when Clayton noticed a child in distress in a nearby river.He jumped in to save the boy from drowning - while their wedding photographer captured the rescue on camera.The boy appeared to be OK, and the couple says he didn't say a word after he was pulled out of the water.Eventually, an older sibling took him away.