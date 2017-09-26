  • BREAKING NEWS FedEx driver killed in I-80 crash involving 3 semis near Joliet
SOCIETY

Groom rescues boy from water during wedding photo session

Groom pulls boy from water. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on September 26, 2017. (WPVI)

A Canadian couple's wedding photo session turned into a rescue mission.

Clayton and Brittany Cook tied the knot in Ontario on Friday.

They were posing for pictures in a park when Clayton noticed a child in distress in a nearby river.

He jumped in to save the boy from drowning - while their wedding photographer captured the rescue on camera.

The boy appeared to be OK, and the couple says he didn't say a word after he was pulled out of the water.

Eventually, an older sibling took him away.

Photo credit: Hatt Photography

