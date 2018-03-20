SOCIETY

Group floats down river in inflatable pink flamingo raft in YouTube stunt

EMBED </>More Videos

A group was seen aboard a hot pink flamingo-shaped inflatable raft, floating down the Los Angeles River on Monday.

By
LOS ANGELES --
A group was seen aboard a hot pink flamingo-shaped inflatable raft, floating down the Los Angeles River on Monday.

The group of three appeared to lounge on the raft, which was seen floating in the Boyle Heights area around 1 p.m., then making its way into the Vernon area.

Law enforcement officials eventually approached the three individuals, who got off the raft and pulled it off to the side of the river. Officials were seen speaking to the three and handing them what appeared to be tickets.

Meantime, other law enforcement officials were seen looking through the contents inside the inflatable flamingo.

The group then deflated the raft, stuffed it into a bag, loaded it into a car and left the area.

The trio of YouTubers, who call themselves the "JoogSquad," said they've pulled a similar stunt before, but their previous raft wasn't quite as eye-catching as the bright pink flamingo.

The three said they just wanted to bring a smile to peoples' faces on a Monday and didn't mean any harm, but they did have some concerns about the water they were rafting in. "Mainly we were just worried about needles and diseases really," one of the rafters said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybuzzworthyyoutubeprankdistractionbizarre
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Newsviews: Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
Chicago celebrates St. Patrick's Day
More Society
Top Stories
Maryland school shooting: Shooter killed, 2 students wounded
Chicago cop charged with sexually assaulting suspect in custody
Lollapalooza tickets on sale Tuesday
SWAT team responds to report of woman held at gunpoint in Rogers Park
Moms work the equivalent of 2.5 full-time jobs, study shows
16-year-old allegedly beats friend to death with baseball bat over a girl: Officials
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
2 teens charged after robbery spree on NW Side
Polls open in 2018 Illinois primary election
Loyola basketball team leaves for Atlanta ahead of Sweet 16 game
United suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold
Investigators suspect FedEx bomb is tied to Austin bombings
More News
Top Video
Loyola basketball team leaves for Atlanta ahead of Sweet 16 game
$7K reward offered for information on shooting of city worker
Park Forest honors police officer paralyzed in line of duty shooting
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More Video