Group of young men make surprise Christmas Eve deliveries in Chicago
A group of young men, ages 14 to 21, made some special Christmas Eve deliveries in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A group of young men, ages 14 to 21, made some special Christmas Eve deliveries in Chicago.

Part of the I Am A Gentleman foundation, the youth aim to make a positive impact in their community. On Saturday, they surprised families in need with, in some cases, life-changing gifts.

Nine families received visits from the young men, including George Payne, 73, who recently lost two of her children.

She now takes care of 11 great-grandchildren and four grandchildren. Until the door knock Saturday evening, she didn't know where Christmas would come from.

One gift: A brand new queen sized bed.

"My grandchildren will be so overwhelmed, because I told them Santa Claus was going to come," Payne said.

Nathan Robertson, of the foundation, said delivering the gifts was an honor.

"I once was less fortunate. I was in some of these predicaments, sleeping on floors and not having things for Christmas. So this is actually an honor for me to give back to my community," Robertson said.

Chicago police officers accompanied the deliveries.

"We get to help people every day, but sometimes we don't get to see the full reward and today is the reward. It's awesome," said Officer Timothy Crawford.
