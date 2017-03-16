SOCIETY

Hacked McDonald's account tweets to Trump: 'You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President'

HOUSTON --
Could McDonald's be a victim of the latest hack or was it the sneaky Hamburglar?

EMBED More News Videos

The McDonald's Corp. tweet insulting Trump was deleted about 20 minutes after it was posted.



You might not hear President Donald Trump say "I'm lovin' it" any time soon about the golden arches. McDonald's Corporation's Twitter account insulted the president this morning.

The tweet that was posted around 8:20 a.m., has since been deleted, but it read:

"@realdonaldtrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands."

Twitters users, of course, immediately responded to what may or may not be a result of a hack.


McDonald's Corp was still responding to customers on Twitter and thanking them for eating at the fast-food restaurant, even after the tweet.


After about an hour, the company addressed the tweet claiming their account had been compromised.
Related Topics:
societybuzzworthymcdonald'sPresident Donald Trumpbarack obamafast food restaurantfoodviraltwitteru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Boys who tried to trick teacher with haircut honored
Girl donates birthday gifts to kids with cancer
This dog gets so excited for the park
Centenarian celebrates 108th birthday with Globetrotters
More Society
Top Stories
CPD superintendent to meet with US attorney general
Trump's budget slashes agency money to boost defense spending
Protesters call for boycott of Bronzeville store connected to viral video
Northwestern takes on Vanderbilt in 1st-ever NCAA tournament game
Body pulled from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing Lincoln Park man
Bucktown home intruder caught on camera suspected in 2 crimes
Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars; seat belts can come loose
Show More
2nd federal judge blocks Trump's revised travel ban
Student arrested after shots fired at French high school
New implant offers dose of hope for opioid addicts
Trudeau hosts Ivanka Trump at show about Canadian hospitality
Waukegan man killed in police-involved shooting in Minnesota
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos