HALLOWEEN

18 Halloween-themed phobias you might have

EMBED </>More Videos

Specific phobias are distinguished by an intense and "irrational fear of something that poses little or no actual danger" and limited to a very specific thing or situation.

Are you scared of one aspect of Halloween, or the entire holiday all together? Then you better learn the name of the phobia you might have. Check them out in the video above.

A phobia is a type of an anxiety disorder, and phobias are divided into three categories: specific, social and agoraphobia, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Specific phobias are distinguished by an intense and "irrational fear of something that poses little or no actual danger" and limited to a very specific thing or situation. Approximently 20 million Americans suffer from a specific phobia, which can be limited to an animal type such as dogs or spiders, situations such as confined spaces, and environmental factors such as heights and thunderstorms.

Specific phobias also include irrational fears of specific supernatural creatures such as vampires, witches and ghosts. The names of all phobias are derived from Greek, combined with the Latin "phobia," meaning fear, at the end. So the fear of spiders becomes arachnophobia from the Greek word "arachne," meaning "spider." If you are afraid of one aspect of Halloween, there's probably a name for it.

Halloween-themed phobias:

Arachnophobia - Fear of spiders
Astraphobia - Fear of thunder and lightning
Bogyphobia - Fear of the boogeyman
Chiroptophobia - Fear of bats
Coulrophobia - Fear of clowns

Hemophobia - Fear of blood
Lupophobia - Fear of wolves and werewolves
Maskaphobia - Fear of masks
Necrophobia - Fear of dead things
Nyctophobia - Fear of the dark
Phasmophobia - Fear of ghosts
Placophobia - Fear of tombstones

Samhainophobia - Fear of Halloween
Sanguivoriphobia - Fear of vampires
Selenophobia - Fear of the Moon
Skelephobia - Fear of skeletons
Teraphobia - Fear of monsters
Wiccaphobia - Fear of witches

The formation of specific phobias is still note well understood, though they are twice as common in women. While the fear of harmless, or even completely fictional things may seem silly, specific phobias can become disabling if the feared thing cannot be avoided, or if treatment is not pursued.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhalloweendistractionbuzzworthywatercoolerghostsciencecostumeshealthfun stufffunny videoplcb halloween
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
See how people dressed up for Halloween through the decades
Vintage Halloween costumes for sale this weekend
Sassy Siri can help you choose a Halloween costume
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Learn how to make hauntingly delicious deviled eggs
More halloween
SOCIETY
Skokie cop helps buy gym membership for teen who kept sneaking in
Creator of "the Bean" visits sculpture, takes selfie
'Family Secrets' mob tour riles gangland victims
Healing Heels delivers blue stilettos to cancer patients
More Society
Top Stories
Tennessee man, 44, ID'd as victim in LondonHouse hotel fall
Girl, 9, crushed to death by 325 lbs cousin after being hit with ruler, pipe, cops say
'Nuclear war could break out any moment,' says North Korea
Skokie cop helps buy gym membership for teen who kept sneaking in
Authorities: Mom charged with DUI in Aurora pond crash left boy in SUV
Bulls forward Mirotic out indefinitely due to injuries after fight in practice
Ex-hostage held 5 years explains why he had kids in captivity
Woman accused of slapping boyfriend with bacon
Show More
Cubs take on Dodgers at Wrigley Field in NLCS Game 3
Toxic Storm: Chinese fentanyl floods Chicago, US
Police: Mother admits drowning 2 young boys in her apartment
Autopsy: Wife stabbed 123 times in cold medicine murder man says he thought was dream
Singer/songwriter missing for 2 weeks, last seen at O'Hare
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Toxic Storm: Chinese fentanyl floods Chicago, US
Skokie cop helps buy gym membership for teen who kept sneaking in
2 aviation cops who dragged doctor off United flight fired
More Video