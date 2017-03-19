SOCIETY

Monday marks International Day of Happiness

(Shutterstock)

Monday's a great day to spread joy: It's International Day of Happiness!

The holiday was started to promote happiness and well being for people around the world. It was first celebrated in 2013, after the United Nations had recognized happiness as a "fundamental goal" two years earlier. It is celebrated every year on March 20.

Here are ideas for how to celebrate the holiday, from Action for Happiness, the nonprofit movement who coordinates the day:

-Do a random act of kindness

-Find someone who deserves a "thank you"

-Tell someone what you love about them

-Learn about the practice of "mindfulness"

-List three positive things about your day

-Focus on your strengths

-Volunteer in your community
Related Topics:
societyhappinessunited nationswatercoolerbuzzworthy
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Celebrate you during Women's History Month
Daily Herald: Elgin Community College's truck driving program
Hunger Resource Network hosts Community Outreach Day
Autism Eats offers community, fun for families with autistic children
More Society
Top Stories
Judge orders Chicago Army veteran deported to Mexico
Man charged in Wrigleyville sexual assault, kidnapping
Police: Man stabbed auto shop manager over delayed oil change
Teacher may have planned teen's abduction in advance, police say
Missing teen's body found in woods after crash
Trump approval rating sinks to new low
Confederate flag flies next to NCAA arena in South Carolina
Show More
Family of Gale Sayers, former Bears player, talks about his dementia
Police: Two burned bodies found in car belonging to 'Real Housewives' star
Dairy Queen offering free cones on Monday
Police: Student home for Spring Break killed in DUI crash
Uber's No. 2 executive quits after 6 months
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
PHOTOS: People, pets rescued from flooding in Peru
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
More Photos