'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran, 56, found dead in southern Indiana

(Matt Sayles)

CORYDON, Ind. --
"Happy Days" actress Erin Moran, 56, was found dead in southern Indiana after authorities respond to 911 call.

More details to come.
