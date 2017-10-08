SOCIETY

Hurricane Harvey victims get wedding of their dreams for free

EMBED </>More Videos

A Kingwood couple got the wedding of their dreams for free after Harvey put a damper on their plans. (ClearShutter)

ALVIN, Texas --
Chloe Bennett and Timothy Watterreus were busy preparing for their wedding when Hurricane Harvey struck in August. But like many Houstonians, their plans were put on hold by the destructive storm.

Their Kingwood home took on six feet of water, and the couple lost nearly everything inside. Floodwaters also ravaged the shop where Bennett's wedding dress was being altered, and the couple also lost all of their ceremony and reception decorations.

After the storm, the couple put off their wedding plans to focus on rebuilding their life -- but the kindness of strangers set their wedding plans back in motion.

Wedding coordinator Kristina Cox heard about the Chloe and Timothy's story and sprang into action to help them re-plan their wedding.

"When I heard Chloe's story on Facebook notifying their family that her wedding was destroyed, it broke my heart! From that moment, we were determined to give their family a celebration after all they'd just gone through," Cox said.

Celebrate & Communicate at Morgan Falls jumped in to host and coordinate the ceremony for 75 people free of charge, bringing on vendors to make the day special and promising the couple surprises on their big day.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday evening, and their wedding looked beautiful!

The following vendors donated services for the ceremony: Venue and Wedding Coordination: Celebrate & Communicate at Morgan Falls Event Center (venue and wedding coordination), ClearShutter (photography), The Red Experience (wedding party florals and decor), On Cloud 9 Events (linens and ceremony chairs), Shirley Mutina S&L Enterprises (centerpieces), Southern Spirits (bartending), Duchess Sweet Delights (wedding cake), Flawless Entertainment & Productions (DJ), Dean Whaley (officiant), Holiday Inn Express Alvin (honeymoon hotel) and TX CO BBQ (catering).

Cox has also set up a GoFundMe account to help the couple rebuild their life.

Related Topics:
societyweddingshurricane harveyact of kindnessbe inspiredKingwoodAlvin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Forget the threshold! Carry your wife over a race course
Newsviews: Inherit Chicago festival
Student's Confederate flag license plates spark controversy at Pittsburgh HS
Spa treatments for cancer survivors
More Society
Top Stories
American Galen Rupp wins Chicago Marathon
Missing kid left near coyote-infested alley as punishment
Newborn baby's death ruled homicide, medical examiner says
Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co.
Pence leaves NFL game early over anthem protest
Man charged after woman loses 3 fingers in Antioch fireworks accident
Playtex recalls kids bowls, plates over choking hazard
3 dead, 19 hurt in Chicago weekend gun violence
Show More
Federal investigators return to Vegas gunman's home for "rechecking"
Police: Man exposed himself to girl, 12, in Gresham
Police: Homeowner shoots man attempting to break into Bronzeville home
Sen. Corker hits back at Trump, compares White House to 'adult day care center'
More News
Top Video
Playtex recalls kids bowls, plates over choking hazard
A weakened Nate brings flooding, power outages to Gulf Coast
Newsviews: Inherit Chicago festival
World record attempt at Highwood Pumpkin Festival
More Video