ALVIN, Texas --Chloe Bennett and Timothy Watterreus were busy preparing for their wedding when Hurricane Harvey struck in August. But like many Houstonians, their plans were put on hold by the destructive storm.
Their Kingwood home took on six feet of water, and the couple lost nearly everything inside. Floodwaters also ravaged the shop where Bennett's wedding dress was being altered, and the couple also lost all of their ceremony and reception decorations.
After the storm, the couple put off their wedding plans to focus on rebuilding their life -- but the kindness of strangers set their wedding plans back in motion.
Wedding coordinator Kristina Cox heard about the Chloe and Timothy's story and sprang into action to help them re-plan their wedding.
"When I heard Chloe's story on Facebook notifying their family that her wedding was destroyed, it broke my heart! From that moment, we were determined to give their family a celebration after all they'd just gone through," Cox said.
Celebrate & Communicate at Morgan Falls jumped in to host and coordinate the ceremony for 75 people free of charge, bringing on vendors to make the day special and promising the couple surprises on their big day.
The couple tied the knot on Saturday evening, and their wedding looked beautiful!
The following vendors donated services for the ceremony: Venue and Wedding Coordination: Celebrate & Communicate at Morgan Falls Event Center (venue and wedding coordination), ClearShutter (photography), The Red Experience (wedding party florals and decor), On Cloud 9 Events (linens and ceremony chairs), Shirley Mutina S&L Enterprises (centerpieces), Southern Spirits (bartending), Duchess Sweet Delights (wedding cake), Flawless Entertainment & Productions (DJ), Dean Whaley (officiant), Holiday Inn Express Alvin (honeymoon hotel) and TX CO BBQ (catering).
Cox has also set up a GoFundMe account to help the couple rebuild their life.