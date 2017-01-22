Have a drink at the d'Vine Affair

CHICAGO (WLS) --The 16th Annual d'Vine Affair to benefit Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago will bring together premier beer and wine in a tasting event on January 29, 2017. The night of fun will be held at the Union League Club of Chicago. Visitors can sample 250 beers and wines from around the world.
More than 450 people are expected to attend the d'Vine Affair, which is hosted by Monsignor Michael M. Boland, President of Catholic Charities, and event founders and chair - couples Joseph and Helen Glunz of Louis Glunz Wines, Inc. and Joseph Jr. and Kristin Glunz, as well as co-chair couple John Cohn and Erin Reardon Cohn. The event also features a silent auction and prize raffles. Last year's event raised $140,000 for Catholic Charities Self-Sufficiency Programs. Joe Glunz, President of Louis Glunz Wines, Inc., brought a small sample of some of the beverages to ABC 7.
Event: 16th Annual d'Vine Affair
Date: Sunday, January 29th, 2017
Hours: 2 to 6 p.m.
Address: The Union League Club of Chicago - 65 W. Jackson, Chicago, Illinois 60604
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $125
Deadline to register: Available at door
Is this open to the public? Yes
Will people still be able to register/ buy tickets/ attend the morning of our segment?Yes, by visiting www.catholiccharities.net/dvine
Links: www.catholiccharities.net/dvine, www.glunzwines.com