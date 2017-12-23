SOCIETY

'Healing the Hood' event brings gifts to children

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of gifts were distributed to children facing hardships as part of the "Healing the Hood" gift giveaway. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of gifts were distributed to children on the South Side on Saturday, just days before Christmas.

The gift giveaway for children facing hardships was organized by Pastor Cornelius Parks, senior pastor of First Bethel M.B. Church, and his organization, Healing the Hood.

Organizers planned to give out 10,000 presents this year -- nearly double what they gave away last year. Gifts were set up on several tables by age groups and one-by-one kids stepped up, picking wrapped presents that were donated by the public or a nonprofit group.

"It means a whole lot to me," said Ieshia Taylor. "This right here really helps out."

The event has been held for the past four years, but it faced a setback a couple days ago when thieves stolen seven bags of toys from their storage area.

But Pastor Parks took action, gathering last-minute donations to ensure more families could take home more gifts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societychristmasChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Girl asks Santa to help dad and fix home in heartbreaking letter
ABC7 Holiday Gift Guide
Chicago teen collects toys for children in Puerto Rico at Soldier Field
Holiday surprise for 2 boys who lost mother
More Society
Top Stories
Mystery man leaves Christmas cards at Glenview homes
Bicyclist fatally struck by Metra train in South Shore
2 Legionnaires' disease cases reported at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago
Lake Station family loses everything in fire 2 days before Christmas
Prosecutors: 2014 killing of tow truck driver was murder for hire
Powerball winning numbers: Jackpot at $300 million
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
New Ohio law prevents abortions in Down syndrome cases
Show More
Judge partially lifts Trump administration ban on refugees
Shotgun found under vehicle in O'Hare parking garage
9 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings across Chicago
Man charged with making bomb threat at O'Hare
More News
Top Video
Jerry Taft-Mark Giangreco Holiday Greetings
Lake Station family loses everything in fire 2 days before Christmas
Last-minute shoppers hitting stores on final weekend before Christmas
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video