Heart and Soul October 28, 2017

ABC 7's HEART and SOUL, a series of specials that taps into Chicago's vibrant African American community, aired Saturday, October 28, 2017.HEART & SOUL is the winner of multiple Chicago Emmy Awards and an Illinois Broadcasters Association's "Best Public Affairs Program" award.Founded a year ago in the Evanston area, "She is Code" is a nonprofit organization that teaches young girls how to code. Since its inception, young ladies in the North Shore area have designed websites and apps for local businesses looking to brand and market themselves. Started by a 15 year old entrepreneur, this company believes that its important for students to learn as much as they can in the area of STEM.For more information:331-303-2633Whether it's a pay-per-view event or a big-ticket bout on a premium network, boxing is attracting more fans than ever before! At least that can be said when it comes to men's boxing.... but for females trying to 'find their way' in this sport, it can seem like an 'uphill battle'. Enter Jessica McCaskill....she's a -driven- Chicago woman, who's out to 'shake up' the boxing world! She's ranked third in the world and recently won her first title since going 'pro'. McCaskill AKA 'Caskilla' beat Canadian Natalie Brown in the second round, to claim the American Boxing Organization's Intercontinental Lightweight title, she did it in front of hometown crowd at UIC Pavilion this past summer. Along with a strict training regimen, McCaskill helps run the gym where she trains, teaches youth boxing classes and works full-time at a downtown investment banking firm.Body Shot Boxing Club600 West CermakChicago, IL312-888-9122It's a sad statistic for any parent.. but 20 percent of all students are bullied at school! And researchers know there's a link between bullying and decreased academic achievement.. even depression. But a Chicago woman is on a mission to make our schools a fun and 'bully-free' place to be. Lizzie G takes her anti-bullying message to more than 200 schools every year. And this year, the female rapper even released her 4th studio album... called 'Level Up'.One of the most popular exhibits at the Museum of Science & Industry is the Great Train Story... more than 1400 feet of model railroad track showing Chicago to Seattle in amazing detail. We meet the Bronzeville native who literally keeps the train on track. William Davidson is the Electronic Technician charged with the exhibit's upkeep. For Davidson, it's a labor of love to introduce kids to science, keep the exhibit relevant through diversity and put smiles on everyone's faces.Museum of Science & Industry5700 S Lake Shore Dr,Chicago, IL 60637I.C. Stars is a nonprofit organization that gives young adults across the city access to potentials jobs and careers in the tech industry. Founded by former educator Sandee Kastrul, this organization pays interns interested in problem solving and creating digital work efficiencies for fortune 500 companies. In just four months, participants are able to compete for jobs in the information and technology industry and increase their income and earnings potential.For more information:415 N Dearborn St,Chicago, IL 60654(312) 640-3850New to the Windy City, is the Chicago Center for Arts & Technology - a multi million dollar facility that offers vocational and educational training to students and adults in the inner city. This former warehouse located in the Pilsen neighborhood presently teaches classes in billing and coding, digital arts and robotics and even offers a safe space for students to go after school. For more information:Chicago Center for Arts & Technology1701 W 13th St,Chicago, IL 60608Phone: (312) 733-1701HEART & SOUL is produced by Rubye Wilson Lane and Holly Grisham.