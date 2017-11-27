SOCIETY

Join ABC 7's 'Stuff the Truck' toy drive event at Melrose Park IHOP Tuesday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC 7's mission Tuesday morning will be to stuff a truck full of donated toys. Tracy Butler will be making live appearances at an IHOP in Melrose Park. (WLS)

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
The annual ABC 7 holiday toy drive is underway.

You can make a less fortunate child's wish come true by visiting a participating IHOP restaurants before Dec. 17 to donate new, unwrapped toys.

ABC 7's mission Tuesday morning will be to stuff a truck full of donated toys. Tracy Butler will be making live appearances at an IHOP as Marines collect the donations and ensure they're delivered.

Butler will be at the IHOP in Melrose Park near the corner of 9th Street and North Avenue between 4:30 and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyholidaytoy driveMelrose Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged: 'We're a fantastic team'
What to know about Meghan Markle
17 easy Elf on the Shelf ideas for lazy parents
First Lady goes with classic, traditional Christmas decor
More Society
Top Stories
Rep. Luis Gutierrez will not seek reelection, sources say
Prince Harry, NU alumna Meghan Markle engaged: 'We're a fantastic team'
Elderly woman seriously injured in Edgebrook home invasion
Report: 180 women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas
Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl abducted in NC
Man dies after 7-hour standoff holding baby daughter hostage as family watched
3 of 4 Elmhurst burglary suspects in custody
Illinois holiday unclaimed property auction begins
Show More
Popular Shorewood restaurant catches fire
President Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Sen. Warren
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Addison
Violence in Chicago takes no holidays
City of Chicago sues Uber over 2016 data breach
More News
Top Video
Rep. Luis Gutierrez will not seek reelection, sources say
Elderly woman seriously injured in Edgebrook home invasion
Violence in Chicago takes no holidays
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video