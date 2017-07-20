  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Help raise money to fight pancreatic cancer in Naperville

Ann Zediker started the Naperville's Pancreatic Cancer Walk to remember her father. Help raise money to fight the disease by participating this weekend. (WLS)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Ann Zediker started the Naperville's Pancreatic Cancer Walk to remember her father. Help raise money to fight the disease by participating this weekend.

Zediker said 100 percent of the money raise at this event goes to cancer research.

Join the walk at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Naperville Pavilion. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is $50. Walk-in registration is $60.

Lustgarten Foundation Events serve as a wonderful celebration of the progress being made in the fight against this disease, Zediker said. CLICK HERE to find out more about Lustgarten.
