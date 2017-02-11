ACTS OF KINDNESS

High school athletes kick-off Random Acts of Kindness Week

EMBED </>More News Videos

National Random Acts of Kindness Week is coming up on February 12-18, 2017. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
National Random Acts of Kindness Week is coming up on February 12-18, 2017. The goal is to spread kindness through schools, communities, and the world. With that in mind, on Sunday, February 12, more than 2,500 student athletes from around the Chicago area will kick off Random Acts of Kindness Week by bettering the lives of others. 80 high school teams of 30+ student female athletes are expected to participate.

Each team will pick 90 minutes between 9 a.m - 1 p.m. to perform big or small acts of kindness, such as buying coffee for random customers, helping local police officers, or giving back to the homeless. The groups are also coming together to raise money for a special surprise for 100 low-income children.

The event is part of the "Making a Difference On AND Off The Field" campaign, presented by Buddy's HELPERS and the PepsiCo Showdown.

Lorena Soria from Resurrection College Prep and Marubeni Nieto from East Aurora High School sat down with ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the upcoming Random Acts of Kindness kickoff.
Related Topics:
societyacts of kindnesscommunitychicago proud
Load Comments
ACTS OF KINDNESS
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Boy with cerebral palsy gets custom 'monster' truck
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
Girl pays it forward to 'donut man' after his tips were stolen
More acts of kindness
SOCIETY
Charity dinner for Middle East orphans
Chicago named 3rd best city to find menage-a-trois
Can you spot the python in this photo?
Ouch! Man's obituary: 'His life served no obvious purpose'
More Society
Top Stories
Fatal Lake Shore Drive crash possibly related to road rage, police say
Powerful quake kills at least 6 in southern Philippines
Woman killed in police-involved shooting in North Center
Mystery voicemails about ComEd bills lead to another company's sales pitch
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
ISP: Driver fired gun on Kennedy in rush hour with kids in back seat
Charity dinner for Middle East orphans
Show More
Niles West high school coach charged with sexual assault of student
Orland Park police investigating woman's death
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra near Cicero
2 teenage boys shot in Roseland
50-year-old man stabbed in Waukegan McDonalds
More News
Top Video
Charity dinner for Middle East orphans
First Look for Charity auto show gala
Girl, 17, carjacked in her driveway in Western Springs
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video