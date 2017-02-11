High school athletes kick-off Random Acts of Kindness Week

CHICAGO --National Random Acts of Kindness Week is coming up on February 12-18, 2017. The goal is to spread kindness through schools, communities, and the world. With that in mind, on Sunday, February 12, more than 2,500 student athletes from around the Chicago area will kick off Random Acts of Kindness Week by bettering the lives of others. 80 high school teams of 30+ student female athletes are expected to participate.
Each team will pick 90 minutes between 9 a.m - 1 p.m. to perform big or small acts of kindness, such as buying coffee for random customers, helping local police officers, or giving back to the homeless. The groups are also coming together to raise money for a special surprise for 100 low-income children.
The event is part of the "Making a Difference On AND Off The Field" campaign, presented by Buddy's HELPERS and the PepsiCo Showdown.
Lorena Soria from Resurrection College Prep and Marubeni Nieto from East Aurora High School sat down with ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the upcoming Random Acts of Kindness kickoff.