SOCIETY

Historic Baptist church in Lincoln Park to be turned into dance studio

EMBED </>More Videos

The end of an era for the oldest African-American Baptist Church on Chicago's North Side marks a new beginning for a dance center and studio. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The end of an era for the oldest African-American Baptist Church on Chicago's North Side marks a new beginning for a dance center and studio in Lincoln Park.

It's a sign of the changing economic times, and the owners of the new dance studio on Clark Street want its history to influence its future.

Hermon Baptist Church in the heart of Lincoln Park was built by African American Baptists who grew tired of walking to the South Side to worship. Soon, it will be home to the artistry of Giordano Dance Company.

"With prayer and fasting, God will place us wherever we need to be placed, he'll take care of the economics, it's his business," Rev. Keith L. Edwards said.

But after 121 years, with its dwindling congregation, the aging building made no sense to keep. Looking to consolidate operations, Giordano Dance Company thought it could build on Baptist tradition.

"We are about energy. What we bring into the world is beauty and energy," said Nan Giordano, Giordano Dance Chicago.

In private studio space they now rent, the company's signature American jazz method is on display. Dancers can't wait to move north into history.

"It is super spiritual and I feel blessed and thankful to be a part of that history," dancer Devin Buchanan said. "It is going to bring a new life to the company."

Giordano Dance paid $3.25 million for Hermon Baptist. They plan to turn it into an artistic gem.

"Dance in Chicago is pretty darn strong. It is recognized across the country as being one of the most inclusive parts of the dance community," executive director Michael McStraw said.

"We are going to take everything that we have already had and put it in this new space," dancer Ashley Downs said. "It'll be wonderful."

After 121 years, these pews are going to be filled for the final time for services. After that, the Hermon Baptist congregation goes to temporary digs down in Bronzeville as they look for something more permanent.

The question for Chicago is: does the energy and the love that has happened here over so many years transfer to the dance company? From what we have seen, the city of Chicago should be pretty confident that's going to happen.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societychurchdanceblack historyChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
How your DNA swab can determine your dating match
Family devastated after ICE arrests father doing yard work at own home
Calls for gun control, Broward County Sheriff's resignation increase after Fla. school shooting
Park Forest woman shares grief, healing process on YouTube after husband's death
More Society
Top Stories
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at Longwood Manor bus stop
AP: Woman tells police she had baby after Steve Wynn raped her in Chicago
3 charged in Loop CTA tunnel robbery
Obama surprises crowd at public meeting about presidential center
York Road partially closed in Elmhurst for police activity
Chicago woman wins $1 million with scratch-off lotto ticket
As opioid problem deepens, Chicago imports new top drug officer
Stepmother appears in court amid frantic search for missing boy
Show More
Top Dems ask for info on Chicago banker tied to Manafort
Illinois school district considers arming teachers
Volleyball coach hit with class-action lawsuit over sex abuse claims
Family of residents at 'deplorable' Dixmoor assisted-living facility demand answers
Lake Station City Hall collecting food, supplies for flooding victims
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Wild Fire: When a drug deal goes bad
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at Longwood Manor bus stop
Chicago director nominated for Oscar in Best Documentary category
CTA adding 1,000 new cameras, improving lighting at stations as part of security plan
More Video