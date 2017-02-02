SOCIETY

Historymakers' collection of African American historical interviews to be available online

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Historymakers have made their collection of 2,800 interviews with prominent and important Afircan Americans available digitally at Chicagio Public Libraries. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Historymakers' collection of interviews recording African American history will soon be available to all online.

The latest offering from the national group is their entire digital collection available for free.

The group has collected more than 2,800 interviews since 1999, gathering stories from well-known African American figures, along with some unsung heroes.

"I live every day with those stories, and they are wonderfully rich stories of the black experience, said Julieanne Richardson.

"And so to have that collection now digitally available to the residents of Chicago, because it's one thing to keep the history but we also have to tell it, and share it," said Deputy Mayor Andrea Zopp.

The video and audio interviews are currently available for free at the Chicago Public Libraries. They will be available online this spring.
Related Topics:
societyhistoryblack history monthlibrariesChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
23rd Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K
Did the groundhog see his shadow?
Naperville writer with cerebral palsy gets dream meeting with Disney
Message in bottle from Englishman found on NJ beach
More Society
Top Stories
KKK flyers found in 2 Chicago suburbs
Dairy Queen manager charged after bullied teen's suicide
Doctor stranded after President Trump's travel ban returns to Chicago
Drew Peterson's son says father 'probably' killed his wives
Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts until Feb. 28
Incredi-ball: 2-ton Target cement ball rolls through Paramus parking lot
PHOTOS: Shedd Aquarium welcomes bigfin reef squids
Show More
City leaders, activists react to Trump's discussion with Ohio pastor about violence
Wauconda High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat
Naperville writer with cerebral palsy gets dream meeting with Disney
Chocolate Shamrock Shake added to McDonald's menu
Corrections Officer 'Saved Lives' Before Dying in Hostage Situation: Union
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Dangerous gas leaks
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Holocaust survivors fear for refugees affected by Trump ban
Doctor stranded after President Trump's travel ban returns to Chicago
More Video