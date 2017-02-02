Historymakers' collection of African American historical interviews to be available online

The Historymakers' collection of interviews recording African American history will soon be available to all online.The latest offering from the national group is their entire digital collection available for free.The group has collected more than 2,800 interviews since 1999, gathering stories from well-known African American figures, along with some unsung heroes."I live every day with those stories, and they are wonderfully rich stories of the black experience, said Julieanne Richardson."And so to have that collection now digitally available to the residents of Chicago, because it's one thing to keep the history but we also have to tell it, and share it," said Deputy Mayor Andrea Zopp.The video and audio interviews are currently available for free at the Chicago Public Libraries. They will be available online this spring.