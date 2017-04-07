SOCIETY

Actress Holly Robinson Peete helping families with autistic children

Actress Holly Robinson Peete is well known for her work on TV and film.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Actress Holly Robinson Peete is well known for her work on TV and film. You can watch her and her family each week on the reality series, "For Peete's Sake." But she's also compassionate about helping families with autistic children. The HollyRod Foundation is dedicated to providing compassionate care to those living with autism and Parkinson's Disease. Her new book, My Brother Charlie, is the inspiration behind the "My Brother Charlie Goes To The Aquarium" event. They reserve the most spectacular aquariums in the country exclusively for families affected by autism and provide unlimited access to the attactions as well as evening of food, fun and entertainment. The event is free, but you must register for everyone in your family to attend. Once you register, you will receive your tickets by email.

When: Sunday April 30, 2017/ 7:00-10:00 p.m.

Check in begins at 6:30 p.m.
Dinner begins at 7:00 p.m.
Program begins at 7:15 p.m.
Where: Shedd Aquarium 1200 S. Lake Shore Drive Chicago, IL 60605
More Information: http://www.hollyrod.org, My Brother Charlie Goes To The Aquarium, HollyRod Foundation
