27-year-old Las Vegas shooting victim wakes from coma

Tina Frost was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when she was shot on October 1. (KTRK)

A 27-year-old victim of the Las Vegas mass shooting is on the road to recovery in Maryland after waking from a coma.

Tina Frost's family said she was alert on Friday and took her first steps since the October 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Frost was at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas with her boyfriend when gunman Stephen Paddock fired into the crowd of country music fans from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel.

She suffered severe head trauma after a bullet pierced the frontal lobes of her brain before ricocheting, landing in her right eye.

Frost was able to breathe on her own for six hours, a family spokesperson said, but has a long road to recovery ahead.

A total of 58 people were killed in the massacre earlier this month, and nearly 500 people were injured.

