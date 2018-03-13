  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SOCIETY

How does Chicago dye the river green for St. Patrick's Day?

EMBED </>More Videos

It has been six years since St. Patrick?s Day has fallen on a Saturday, and in that time the dyeing of the Chicago River has been celebrated and improved. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It has been six years since St. Patrick's Day has fallen on a Saturday, and in that time the dyeing of the Chicago River has been celebrated and improved.

This year's celebration will be bigger than ever as the might river attracts visitors by the thousands for a city tradition beloved the world over.

The dyeing is the world of Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130. They use a proprietary dye to turn the Chicago River green.

This year will mark the 55th year the plumbers have taken to the river; this time in three boats, two with the secret sauce and a chaser vessel to mix it up. The river will turn green from Columbus west to State Street, an extension of one block from past years as the city seeks to enhance viewership from the Chicago Riverwalk.

"Four bands coming from Florida, we've got bands coming from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kansas, Georgia, I mean that speaks volumes itself that these people want to come to Chicago in March," said James Coyne, business manager from Plumbers Union Local 130.

The dye is essentially food coloring concocted by the plumbers years ago to help trace leaks in buildings. Mary Kate Manion, this year's St. Patrick's Day Queen as crowned by the union, said the display isabout enhancing traditions.

"It is just about getting all together and having a good time and celebrating what the Irish have done for the city of Chicago," she said.

The mixed water will also be spouting off shoreline tourist boats that will ply the waters as it changes.

"I feel like the Irish have a lot more traditions that stand out in people's eyes, you know, St. Patrick's Day is such a big day and I know for the whole month of march as well people look forward to that day," Manion said.

The dye will stay in the river for 24 to 48 hours. Shoreline tourist boats will start loading for the event at 8 a.m. Saturday. The dyeing begins at 9 a.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societySt. Patrick's Daychicago riverChicagoLoopRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Chicago cop helps homeless vet rebuild his life
Waffle House waitress awarded $16K scholarship for act of kindness
Struggling to spring forward? Places with no daylight saving time
Parades celebrate Irish heritage on South, Northwest sides
More Society
Top Stories
Gov. Rauner vetoes bill to license gun dealers
Dog dies on United flight after being put in overhead bin
Mother of missing teen believed to be with married man begs for her safe return
Illinois trio linked to bombing cases at mosque and women's clinic
Crime scene photos released in legal fight over 2016 police shooting
$15K reward offered in Winthrop Harbor cold case murder
Chicago cop helps homeless vet rebuild his life
Family reunited with stolen dog after stranger sends message
Show More
Teacher investigated for feeding puppy to turtle
Group proposes civilian commission to oversee Chicago police
Police: Man shot by officer in Bridgeport following 2 attempts to stun him
Parents arrested after asking how son saw porn at school
More News
Top Video
$15K reward offered in Winthrop Harbor cold case murder
Chicago cop helps homeless vet rebuild his life
Crime scene photos released in legal fight over 2016 police shooting
Group proposes civilian commission to oversee Chicago police
More Video