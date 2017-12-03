SOCIETY

DEFYING GRAVITY: HS cheerleader performs mind-blowing stunt

A Manvel High School cheerleader's six-second video is stunning viewers around the world.

MANVEL, Texas --
A cheerleader from Manvel High School in Texas is blowing minds on Twitter after she posted video of her defying gravity.

Ariel gives a seemingly invisible box three firm pats before planting her foot in the air and taking one giant step into viral history.

We're stumped how she was able to walk on thin air, and so are the hoards of people who have seen the video.



The incredible stunt has been liked more than 100,000 times and shared more than 55,000 times since it was posted on Friday night.

Reactions range from disbelief to downright hilarious:


