HUMANS OF WRIGLEYVILLE

Humans of Wrigleyville: "Nuts On Clark" and the Kenney family

EMBED </>More Videos

If you pop just north of Wrigley Field, you'll find one of Chicago's famous snack shops. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you pop just north of Wrigley Field, you'll find one of Chicago's famous snack shops.

"You have to come to 'Nuts On Clark.' You have to come in because it's the best popcorn around," remarked Ted Reed who always stops in the shop on Chicago visits before heading home to Detroit.

"It started with the caramelcorn recipe and it went to our fabulous cheesecorn and other flavors," recalled "Nuts On Clark" owner Estelle Kenney.

There's so much to munch on that the snack stacks are almost as tall as she. Kenney's husband Herbert bought the building decades ago. Originally they were going to use it as an apartment and an art studio for Estelle.

"The neighborhood at the time was kind of dilapidated. We were pioneers, that's why we got the building so cheap," she said.

Then Herbert came up with a nutty idea; Estelle bought in right away.

"People want nuts, this is a good idea, and that's it," she explained matter-of-factly.

So Estelle the artist named the store, designed the logo, and has been in charge ever since. Just ask her kids Carla Kenney-Phillips and Robert Kenney who's the boss and they'll immediately point to mom.

"Nuts On Clark" started with a handful of choices before eventually mixing in other treats, both savory and sweet. The store-which resembles a pantry stuffed with snacks-features chocolate covered nuts and fruit plus a variety of popcorn choices including cheesecorn, with "real Wisconsin cheddar. We melt this and then we put it on our corn," demonstrated Robert Kenney in the flagship store's kitchen, where they still make small batches fresh.

That gourmet popcorn is so tasty that Ted Reed's son Preston estimated his cheesecorn will last 3 minutes."

Riding the brand's popularity, the Kenneys have opened stores at Union Station, both Chicago airports, and sports venues across the city. But they've always kept that original shop on Clark Street, enjoying the neighborhood's rejuvenation.

"It's a very exciting neighborhood. There's every kind of individual represented living in the neighborhood," Estelle Kenney said.

She's a part of that group, bringing a taste of Chicago to the world.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhumans of wrigleyvillesnack foodsnacksChicago Cubswrigley fieldChicagoWrigleyvilleLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HUMANS OF WRIGLEYVILLE
Humans of Wrigleyville: A look inside Sluggers
More humans of wrigleyville
SOCIETY
Schaumburg man volunteers for 15 years at Ronald McDonald House
'She is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Pearls of wisdom: Memorable quotes from Barbara Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Des Plaines woman charged in murder-for-hire plot, allegedly paid $10K in bitcoin
Jeb Bush talks about mom at Elmhurst College forum: 'I'm so blessed to be her son'
Mom drunk, kids drugged when SUV plunged off cliff, sheriff says
Preckwinkle makes history, named chair of Cook County Democratic Party
Slain Gary woman slated to testify in murder trial, received threats
Senate changes rules to allow Tammy Duckworth to bring baby into chambers
Nanny found guilty of murder in fatal stabbings of 2 children
South Holland family upset by simulated Underground Railroad on school trip
Show More
911 operator sentenced to jail for hanging up on emergency calls
IL House approves bill allowing medical marijuana for students
Attorney for Melissa Calusinski pushes for new trial, cites new evidence
WATCH: Sheets of snow shatter windshield on Va. road
80-year-old woman dies days after Rolling Meadows house fire
More News