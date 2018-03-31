SOCIETY

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

LONDON --
The life of renowned physicist and author Stephen Hawking was celebrated Saturday in English city of Cambridge, with hundreds of well-wishers lining the streets for a glimpse of the hearse carrying his remains to a private funeral.

There was a spontaneous burst of applause outside St. Mary the Great church when the hearse arrived. The bells of the church tolled 76 times, one for each year of Hawking's remarkable life.

Hawking was remembered as a brave man who triumphed over motor neurone disease by continuing his research into space and time even after paralysis set in and his muscles faded.

Some 500 invited guests attended the funeral for Hawking, who died on March 14.

Actor Eddie Redmayne, who portrayed the scientist in the 2014 biographical film "The Theory of Everything," gave a reading from Ecclesiastes during the service. There was also a reading by Astronomer Royal Martin Reese and eulogies by one of Hawking's children and a former student.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societystephen hawkingfuneralfamous deathmemorial
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar get Peeps treatment
Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals
Chicago woman inspired by MLK dedicates life to his mission
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
$3 million worth of marijuana found inside Skokie home
Bail set at $1 million for man charged in Oak Brook carjacking
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
11-year-old driving alone at night killed in crash
Woman stabbed in the face in Englewood
Police: 1-year-old allegedly abducted by mother
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
Police officer pinned between vehicles, injured
Show More
Loyola Ramblers fall to Michigan Wolverines
Officials: man suffers 'severe bleeding,' dies after using synthetic marijuana
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly California crash
Police search for 4 suspects in Red Line robbery spree on North Side
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos