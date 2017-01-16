  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the rain with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
DANCE

Hundreds of young ballerinas compete for scholarships
EMBED </>More News Videos

Dancers, age nine to 19, competed for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the Youth American Grand Prix. (WLS)

By
RIVER FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
Hundreds of young dancers spent the weekend in the western suburbs competing for a chance to study with some of the world's most acclaimed companies.

Dancers, age nine to 19, competed for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the Youth America Grand Prix. Ten thousand students each year from across the nation and abroad get just a few minutes to make all the right moves.

"It would be so much that's my dream, there's not even words to explain how happy I'd be if I won a scholarship," Alyssa Casey, an 11-year-old dancer, said.

One judge is a master teacher in Chicago and danced with the Bolshoi Ballet.

"We look for talent, drive, passion, all about art, ballet art, students have to have rounded education and training," Alexei Moskaleno, judge and former Bolshi dancer, said.

Students focus their studies on Youth American Grand Prix.

"We start about eight months ahead of time and choose classical and contemporary works," Alyce Brinkman, Illinois Dance Conservatory, said.

There were four sections in the competition and before each section, the curtain closes and all the young dancers have a chance to practice but at the appointed time that curtain rises and they're ready.

"It's really fun I've been doing it since I was two and I'm just happy when I do it," Abigail Kimball, and 11-year-old from Indiana, said.

When asked what he hoped would happen at the competition, one dancer said he wanted to make his mom proud.

"Do the best I can and make my mom proud...All the technique you can do and how you can push yourself to the limit and there's probably no limit, Sam Fine, an 11-year-old dancer from Iowa, said.

The young artists chosen from competitions like these move on to the finals in New York in April.
Related Topics:
societyballetdancecompetitionRiver Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DANCE
The Pack Drumline & Dance Crew on WCL
Cuban dancers join Ruth Page Center's annual 'Nutcracker' performance
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Laurie Hernandez as Season 23 winner
Woman lights up Warriors games with her dance moves
More dance
SOCIETY
'Was that Godzilla?' Giant gator spotted at nature center
Chicago Auto Show's 'First Look for Charity' 2017 tasting event
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
Cubs turn out for Woody's Winter Warm-up event
More Society
Top Stories
Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series championship
Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested, FBI says
Video shows person shot by off-duty police sergeant in Albany Park
Gene Cernan, last astronaut to walk on the moon, dies at 82
Gov. Rauner, possible 2018 opponents attend MLK breakfast
Shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead
Oldest case in Cook County may not be over
Show More
Amazon to start accepting food stamps
Chicago first responders getting more mental health training
Daycare owner gets 1 year in prison in connection with child's death
Man seriously injured in South Shore fire
Women to gather, march after inauguration day
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Gov. Rauner, possible 2018 opponents attend MLK breakfast
1,000 volunteer at Chicago school for MLK Day
Trump tweets MLK salute, meets with son
More Video