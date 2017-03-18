Hunger Resource Network hosts Community Outreach Day

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --More than 126,000 pounds of food will be distributed to more than 100 Chicago-area food pantries, homeless shelters and soup kitchens during the Hunger Resource Network's Community Outreach Day on March 18, 2017 at Sunset Foods in Northbrook. Volunteers will be packing and distributing the food to take a bite out of hunger. This is the 9th community outreach day sponsored by the organization.
Dan Jariabka and Henry Fetta from the Hunger Resource Network joined ABC 7 live from the Northbrook to talk about the need to help the hungry.
Hunger Resource Network Community Outreach Day
Date: Saturday, March 18, 2017
Hours: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Address: Sunset Foods 1127 Church Street Northbrook, Ill.
Admission: Free
Contact Hunger Resource Network at hungerresourcenetwork.org to you join the team.