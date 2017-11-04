SOCIETY

Illinois sending 150 national guardsmen to Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Some 150 Illinois Army National Guard Military police soldiers are flying to Puerto Rico to help with security and other efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

In a news release, Gov. Bruce Rauner's office says the governor made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday as the soldiers from the 933rd Military Police Company were flown to Puerto Rico by the Illinois Air National Guard's Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing and Scott Air Force-based 126th Air Refueling Wing. The troops will provide additional security, escort relief convoys and conduct law-enforcement patrols on the island that was ravaged by September's hurricane.

"The people of Illinois prove time and time again that we rally together in times of crisis," Rauner said. "Our fellow Americans need us. Many of them have lost everything. I'm proud that we can step up and send our Guard troops in to help relieve some of the pressure they're experiencing in Puerto Rico."

Under an agreement with the nation's state-to-state mutual aid system, Puerto agreed to reimburse Illinois for the estimated $948,000 it will cost to deploy the troops.

The Illinois Air National Guard already has about 60 airmen on the island to assist with relief efforts, as well as troops assisting with hurricane relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyBruce Raunerhurricane marianational guardu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas
Ladies of Virtue honors inspirational women
'The Mask of Masculinity' author Lewis Howes
Fast facts about daylight saving time
More Society
Top Stories
Boy, 15, killed in Dolton crash following police chase ID'd
9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas
Secret Martin Luther King document included in JFK file release
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday afternoon
Police: Man used ice cream truck to sexually assault kids
Netflix officially severs ties with Kevin Spacey
Woman charged with stealing nuns' renowned cheesecakes
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips charged with DWI in Texas
Show More
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
Police: Online rumors of threat to Chicago are not credible
Man fatally shot at Uptown Starbucks had weapon, narcotics, police say
New nonprofit focuses on mental health
NEW VIDEO: Good Samaritans stop man who allegedly raped 2 teen girls
More News
Photos
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
More Photos