Illinois Supreme Court orders documents in Van Dyke case be made public

The Illinois Supreme Court ordered Wednesday that all documents in the Jason Van Dyke murder case be made public. (WLS)

The Illinois Supreme Court ordered Wednesday that all documents in the murder case of Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke be made public.

The order sides with attorneys for several Chicago media outlets, including ABC7 Chicago. Those attorneys argued that the judge who sealed those documents restricted public access in a way that violates the First Amendment.

Van Dyke is charged with murdering Laquan McDonald while on duty.

Lawyers may still ask that certain documents be sealed on an individual basis.
