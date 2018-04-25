WE DAY

Illinois youth attend WE Day Concert at Allstate Arena

Hundreds of Illinois youth who have worked to improve their community packed Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Wednesday to enjoy the WE Day Concert. (WLS)

Thousands of Illinois youth who have worked to improve their community packed Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Wednesday to enjoy the WE Day Concert.

The concert is a reward for students who have volunteered in their community and taken action on social issues.

On Wednesday, nearly 15,000 students and educators from 500 schools attended the event, which will feature speakers from entertainment, politics and business backgrounds, as well as music performances.

About 700 schools across Illinois took part in the Allstate Foundation's WE Volunteer Now campaign on Tuesday.

Rasheda Ali, the daughter of Muhammad Ali, and Anthony Gonzales, of Disney's "Coco," will speak. ABC7's Cheryl Burton and Will Jones, also will be featured at the event.

Rasheda Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali, was one of the speakers at WE Day at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

