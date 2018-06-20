SOCIETY

Indiana trooper praised for pulling over driver going too slow in left lane

EMBED </>More Videos

An officer was praised for pulling over a driver who was going too slow in the left lane. (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
We've all been there on the road, stuck behind that one driver in the left lane who is holding up traffic.

Well, anyone with that pet peeve might be feeling some vindication after a state police trooper in Indiana pulled over a person for driving too slow.

Sergeant Steven Wheeles stopped the woman after her driving speed caused a nearly 20 car build-up behind her.

Wheeles warns everyone that driving too slow can be dangerous, so you should move to the right so others can pass you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddrivingviralIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
3 diverse community events in Chicago this weekend
Study says millennials are the worst tippers
Boy asks police to help find lost stuffed animal, RI troopers respond
Lighthouse public art display coming to the Mag Mile
More Society
Top Stories
Trump says he'll be 'signing something' on detained children
Teen to be sentenced in 2014 Facebook feud slaying
$20K reward offered in brutal Far South Side murder
Lawmakers hold hearing about CPS sex abuse allegations
Man charged with murder in Brighton Park hammer attack
Photos of Fernwood armed sexual assault, robbery suspect released
12-year-old boy dies after flooding causes basement to collapse: Sheriff
Mom, girlfriend charged in death of 4-year-old boy found dead on beach
Show More
Ex-Trump aide mocks immigrant girl with Down syndrome
Woman's aggressive arrest in California goes viral
Family of teen shot, covered with sheet in Univ. Village to speak
Parents sue school, say daughter committed suicide because of bullying
Jogger says sunscreen helped her escape attacker
More News