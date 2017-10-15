  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Innovations at the upcoming Chicago Ideas Week

The 7th annual Chicago Ideas Week is back October 16-22, 2017 at venues across the city. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The seventh annual Chicago Ideas Week is back October 16-22 in venues across the city.

The event brings innovators of all kinds to Chicago to share their ideas. This year's program features more than 150 events on topics ranging from cyber security to building a business to love and relationships. In addition to thought-provoking ideas, visitors can also enjoy hands-on demonstrations, local artists, live music and more from some of the world's most accomplished people. General admission tickets for most events are just $15.

You can see a full list of events and speakers here. Sona Jones from Chicago Ideas visited ABC 7 to talk about the upcoming Chicago Ideas Week and its impact on the city and the world.

EVENT:
Name of event: Chicago Ideas Week
Date: October 16-22, 2017
Hours: Vary, 8am - 9 pm most days
Address: All over Chicago for labs. Onstage programs at: Harris Theater (205 E Randolph St, Chicago); Venue SIX10 (610 S Michigan Ave, Chicago); Morningstar (22 W. Washington St, Chicago)
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Most tickets $15. For ticket information, visit: http://www.chicagoideas.com/attend
