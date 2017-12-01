SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram's most-liked posts and most-followed celebrities of 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrity births and families ruled Instagram in 2017, according to figures released by the social network. (AP Photo)

Instagram's global community has swelled to a mind-boggling 800 million users, and they took to the social network to share snapshots of moments big and small from their lives in 2017.

Of course, some of those photos made more a splash than others.

What was big on Instagram in 2017? Think celebrity families, New York City, Selena Gomez, #love, Disneyland and the Clarendon filter.

The social network released the following figures detailing its most-liked posts, most-followed celebrities, most-used hashtags and other interesting usage trends from the last year:

Most-liked posts of 2017:

1. Beyonce announces her pregnancy

2. Cristiano Ronaldo announces the birth of daughter Alana Martina

3. Selena Gomez gets a life-saving kidney donation from her best friend

4.Beyonce's twins turn one month old

5. Cristiano Ronaldo holds his twins

6. Selena Gomez poses lovingly with then-boyfriend The Weeknd

7. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd arrive at the Met Gala

8. Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his entire family

9. Sultry Selena Gomez strikes a pose

10. Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday
Top hashtags of 2017:

  1. #love
  2. #fashion
  3. #photooftheday
  4. #photography
  5. #art
  6. #beautiful
  7. #travel
  8. #happy
  9. #nature
  10. #picoftheday


Most-Instagrammed cities of 2017:

  1. New York, New York
  2. Moscow, Russia
  3. London, United Kingdom
  4. Sao Paulo, Brazil
  5. Paris, France
  6. Los Angeles, California
  7. Saint Petersburg, Russia
  8. Jakarta, Indonesia
  9. Istanbul, Turkey
  10. Barcelona, Spain


Most-Instagrammed locations of 2017:

  1. Disneyland, Anaheim, USA
  2. Times Square, New York City, USA
  3. Central Park, New York City, USA
  4. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France
  5. Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo, Japan
  6. Disney's Magic Kingdom, Orlando, USA
  7. Musée du Louvre, Paris, France
  8. Brooklyn Bridge, Brooklyn, USA
  9. Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim, USA
  10. Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, USA


Most-followed celebrities of 2017:

  1. Selena Gomez - 130M+ followers
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo - 116M+ followers
  3. Ariana Grande - 115M+ followers
  4. Beyoncé - 108M+ followers
  5. Kim Kardashian West - 104M+ followers
  6. Taylor Swift - 104M+ followers
  7. Kylie Jenner - 99.5M+ followers
  8. Dwayne Johnson - 96M+ followers
  9. Justin Bieber - 93.9M+ followers
  10. Kendall Jenner - 84.8M+ followers


Most-used Instagram filters of 2017:

  1. Clarendon
  2. Gingham
  3. Juno
  4. Lark
  5. Moon


Most-followed pets in 2017:

  1. jiffpom
  2. inala_cat
  3. iDoug the Pug
  4. iMarutaro
  5. iGrumpy Cat
  6. iMarnie the Dog
  7. iTuna
  8. iJuniper&Fig
  9. Lil BUB
  10. Loki


Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disneyland, Disney California Adventure Park and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysocial mediainstagrambeyoncedisneylandtimes squarecentral parkeiffel towerbrooklyn bridgephotographyinternettechnologybuzzworthywhat's trendingfamily
Load Comments
SOCIAL MEDIA
Woman gets death threats after posting viral dog video
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
College student's charitable tweet cost her $200,000
Hilarious Christmas card calls out single sister
More social media
SOCIETY
Crystal Lake woman uses app to find lost wedding ring
4 Star Chicagoan: I Grow Chicago
Stocking Stuffed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's first joint engagement
More Society
Top Stories
Woman sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village, police say
Missing Florida teen found days after going missing with soccer coach
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Pennsylvania police say serial predator trail runs through Chicago
Man sets off massive fire trying to mimic TV stunt
Senate tax bill vote expected Friday night after flurry of last-minute deals
CPS plan to shutter 4 Englewood schools sparks student protest
Show More
Holiday Hack! Online shopping warning
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
Police: Girl, 15, stabbed 80 times, set on fire; met killer on Facebook
Police: Man robbed Hebron, Indiana, store at gunpoint
Supermoon 2017: How to see it in Chicago Sunday
More News
Top Video
Murder charges dropped against 2 exonerated Chicago men
Woman sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village, police say
Bronzeville school passes inspection following rodent infestation
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI, is cooperating with Mueller
More Video