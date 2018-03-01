SOCIETY

Instant Pot multicooker recalled due to fire hazard

An Instant Pot model sold exclusively at Walmart is being recalled due to a fire hazard. (KTRK)

A recall has been issued for the Instant Pot multicooker due to a fire hazard.

This is for the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker with batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746.

About 104,000 units are affected.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that the cooker has a manufacturer defect that can cause it to overheat and melt on the underside, posing a fire risk.

This comes after reports from Instant Pot users last month who said they were having the same problem that the recall mentions.

The batchcodes included in the recall can be found on the underside of the cooker, which is sold exclusively at Walmart.

The CPSC said that users should stop using the product immediately and return it to Walmart for a free replacement.

According to the recall notice, there have been 107 reports of overheating. Five of those caused minor property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

For any questions or concerns, call 888-891-1473.

