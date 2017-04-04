SOCIETY

Chimp throws poop on woman's face: 'It got grandma!'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --
It's a must-see video that will give you a good laugh.

A family visiting the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan was at the chimpanzee exhibit when one of the chimps started throwing poop.

The video shows the chimp chucking the poop into the crowd above. Suddenly, you hear people laughing. A person recording the video pans over to a woman who had it on her --- nose!

"It got grandma. It got grandma," someone is heard saying as the crowd laughs.

It appeared the woman didn't realize anything was on her face. The video ends shortly after, so we don't know what happened next.

The video was published on YouTube April 2 and has been viewed nearly two million times.
