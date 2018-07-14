SOCIETY

Model Kate Upton is pregnant with husband, Astros star Justin Verlander

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a peek into Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship

HOUSTON, Texas --
A new addition to the Astros' family is on the way.

Kate Upton confirmed on Instagram that she and husband Justin Verlander are expecting their first child.


The model posed on a balcony in Miami wearing a stunning red suit in the photo. She used the hashtag #PregnantinMiami.

No word on when the tiny slugger is due.

The proud father-to-be praised his wife in a followup social media post. In it, the Astros' star said in part, "I'm so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you!"

You can grab your own mini Verlander tonight at the Astros' game since it is fittingly Verlander bobble head night.

Take a look at Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's fairytale relationship.

  • Justin Verlander proposed before the baseball season started in 2016
  • Justin designed Kate's engagement ring
  • They dated three years before their engagement
  • Kate sits in the luxury boxes with Justin's family to cheer him on
  • Kate got a custom jacket to root on Verlander
  • Both dog lovers, the couple has a rescue boxer called Harley Upton
  • Both support the charitable organization K9s For Warriors
  • The couple once dressed up as Danny and Sandy from Grease
  • Kate refers to Justin as her best friend


RELATED: Kate Upton shares details of fairytale Italian wedding to Justin Verlander
EMBED More News Videos

Photos of Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's wedding in Italy

Related Topics:
societyHouston Astrosbuzzworthyfamilybabypregnant womanentertainmentu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Chuck E. Cheese's answers 'bear' fiasco with own Pay Your Age day
Mom buys wedding dress for waitress who saved son's life
More Society
Top Stories
4 Chicago firefighters hurt in Hegewisch fire
Sources: Jabari Parker signs 2-year, $40M deal with Bulls
3 vehicles struck by gunfire on I-57
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Galewood house fire
Girl, 12, accused of trying to poison 4-year-old stepbrother
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
Pranksters plant Wyoming city's flower pots with real pot
Show More
Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $375M
Man arrested after exchanging shots with police in South Shore
Eli's Cheesecake giving out free slices of 1,000 pound cheesecake at Taste of Chicago Saturday
More News