Komen Race for the Cure returns to Chicago lakefront on Mother's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) --You'll see a sea of pink along Chicago's lakefront Sunday morning as thousands celebrate survivors and women currently battling breast cancer on this Mother's Day.
Runners are just finishing up the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure...
Aminah Abdullah from Komen Chicago and breast cancer survivor Cheri Vance joined ABC7 Sunday morning.
Event: 2018 Komen Chicago Race for the Cure
When: Sunday, May 13, 2018
Where: Grove 16 at Montrose Harbor, 601 W. Montrose Avenue, Chicago
Link: Komen.org